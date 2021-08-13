Madonna flashes Jimmy Fallon and audience on The Tonight Show

Madonna flashed host Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience during her latest appearance on The Tonight Show.

There to promote her new concert film, Madame X, the pop icon crawled across Fallon’s desk before lifting up her dress to flash both him.

Quoting author, essayist and activist James Baldwin, Madonna declared: “Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

The “Material Girl” singer then added: “And so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way.”

Fallon replied: “Oh yeah, you get in good trouble.”

Madonna, who was wearing a golden grill in her mouth, answered “good trouble” then climbed on to the desk.

Fallon attempted to cover up the 63-year-old’s derrière with his suit jacket to no avail, as he jokingly yelled “stop it!”

Madonna eventually got down off the desk and told a despairing Fallon: “No one’s going to see anything, my God,” but not before lifting up her dress to flash her underwear to the audience.

After returning to her seat she told a hysterical Fallon: “Life is not just about interviewing kiddies. Don’t you want to talk to an adult? Let’s have an adult conversation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer told the host that she sensed he was in some sort of conflict and asked if he’d been to therapy.

Madame X can be streamed on Paramount Plus in the US and will be aired on MTV at 10pm tonight (8 October) in the UK.