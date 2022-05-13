Fans have shared their confusion at Madonna’s newly unveiled 3D model of her vagina, which features in a fully nude collection of non-fungible tokens.

The pop singer has partnered with digital artist Beeple to produce a trio of NFT videos titled “Mother of Technology”, “Mother of Creation,” and “Mother of Evolution,” which feature an up-close display of her vagina giving birth to insects, butterflies, and trees.

While the video graphics are being auctioned off – with proceeds going to three nonprofits that focus on supporting women and children worldwide – they are currently available to view online.

The recent announcement has shocked fans, with many sharing their befuddlement at the news on Twitter.

One fan asked: “I guess the only question is why would she feel compelled to do such a thing?”

“OMFG…..just when you thought it couldn’t get more bizarre,” someone else tweeted.

“Nope. Not even remotely interested in seeing a 3D model of ANY of Madonna’s ‘private parts,’” wrote one user.

Madonna NFT footage (https://motherofcreation.xyz/ )

In a statement, Madonna explained that “all works were conceived with a 3D scan” and that she “wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity”.

The auction begins today (11 May) on SuperRare.