‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram
Singer has shown fans some of her son’s creations, including a painting of her younger son, David
Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.
Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.
To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary.
Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco working with paints.
“Anyone who knows me knows my passion for ART— so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my son Rocco’s paintings with you!” Madonna wrote in the caption.
“He goes by the name – RHED!”
One of the featured pieces includes a painting titled “David Banda”, depicting Rocco’s brother and Madonna’s son, David.
In response to the images, Madonna’s fans have shared their appreciation for Rocco’s skills.
“You have got to be kidding. Those are spectacular! Amazing!” wrote one person, while another told the music star: “You must be incredibly proud! Lovely pieces.”
