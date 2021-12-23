Singer Maeta gets bitten in the face by a snake during music video shoot

Musician shared a video of the moment to her Instagram

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 23 December 2021 11:05
(Instagram)

Singer Maeta has shared a clip of herself being bitten in the face by a snake while filming a music video.

The musician – who was signed to Jay Z’s label Roc Nation earlier this year – posted the footage to Instagram.

In the black and white video, the 21-year-old is seen lying on the floor in a sheer black outfit with a snake resting on her body.

As another snake is being draped across her chest, the other suddenly darts forward and bites her face. Maeta is then seen recoiling from the snake and yanking it away.

Fans expressed their well wishes for Maeta in the comments section. One user wrote: “You’re a trooper… hope they at least got a decent shot.”

Another commended her for “suffering for art”, while someone else wrote: “omg… are you okay???”

“What I go through to make videos for y’all,” wrote the singer in the caption on Instagram. On Twitter, Maeta added: “never again.”

In April, the Indianapolis-born singer released her album Habits.

