Timbaland has paid tribute to his former rap partner, Magoo, who has died aged 50.

Rapper Magoo (real name Melvin Barcliff) was reported dead on Sunday (13 August), just two days after the widely recognised 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s birth.

The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

Since news of Magoo’s passing was announced, several music colleagues and fans have shared tributes to the late artist.

Music producer Timbaland, born Timothy Mosley, worked closely with the rapper and released three collaborative albums with him, as the duo Timbaland & Magoo.

Some of their most recognisable joint tracks include “ Luv 2 Luv U” (1997), “Cop That S***” and “Indian Flute” (both 2003).

On Monday (14 August), the “The Way I Are” artist shared a short vintage clip of him and Magoo performing a song, also featuring Missy Elliott, on a music TV programme.

“This one hits different,” Timbaland wrote as a caption, with three crying-face emoji. “Long live Melvin aka magoo!!! Tim and Magoo forever, rest easy my king.”

In response to the post, several music figures added their feelings of loss and well wishes.

“Oh mannnnnn. So sorry Tim I can’t believe it,” wrote singer-songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Fellow producer (and husband of Alicia Keys) Swizz Beatz added: “Sending my condolences to you and his family King.”

One fan shared: “Mannnn I was hoping it was a bad rumour/hoax. My condolences, y’all were the soundtrack to my childhood.”

Magoo and Timbaland (WireImage / Getty)

Another heartfelt tribute came from North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo, known best for his 2003 hit “Freek-a-Leek”.

Along with a screengrab from his music video for “Raise Up”, which featured cameo appearances from Timbaland & Magoo, Pablo wrote as a caption to his Instagram post: “One of the greatest collaborations of my whole life, Magoo Timbaland!!!!

“I mean damn near since the day my career started, more than friends, more than the music, we were brothers, the collaboration, the inspiration, the good times, the bad times all felt worth it to be a part of history!!

“I realise that we never lose the ones we truly love they’re just not here at the moment in life must go on until we meet again.”