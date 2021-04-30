The line-up for Manchester Pride has been announced, with Zara Larsson and Sigala set to headline.

The annual LGBTQ+ festival returns this summer with a four-day event taking place from 27 to 30 August.

On Friday (30 April), the musical line-up was revealed, with more than 40 artists visiting the northern city to perform over the August bank holiday weekend.

Saturday’s event will be headlined by Sigala, with Annie Mac, Katy B and Example all also playing.

Other performers include Mykki Blanco, Gina Breeze and Artful Dodger’s Gay Garage night.

One more headliner is still yet to be announced for the Saturday, although Manchester Pride has teased that they won’t be able to reveal the artist until Friday 27 August.

On the Sunday, attendees can see performances from headliners Zara Larsson and Ella Henderson.

Also on the line-up are Gabrielle, Sophie Ellis-Bexter and Shura, while drag artists Jodie Harsh, Cheddar Gorgeous and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Tia Kofi and Veronica Queen will all be playing too.

Events will be taking place in the city’s Gay Village from Friday to Monday, with more acts still to be announced.

Last year’s Manchester Pride was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2021 event scheduled to go ahead as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. All limits on social contact will be lifted from the earliest date of 21 June.