Mansun frontman Paul Draper denies stalking musician Catherine Anne Davies

Mansun’s former frontman, Paul Draper, has denied stalking musician Catherine Anne Davies , who performs as The Anchoress.

Draper is accused of stalking Davies and her manager Sean Adams. Accusations include sending “abusive and sexually orientated messages, which are extensive and regular”.

The 52-year-old denies the claims, saying that he was not responsible for the majority of the messages, and any which came from him had a “significant background” behind them, the Daily Mail reports.

After the split of Mansun in 2003, Davies invited Draper to sing on her 2016 debut album, Confessions of a Romance Novelist.

The pair then worked together to co-write his solo album, Spooky Action, in 2017.

The court reportedly heard that Draper and Davies dated during the collaboration, and then again in 2017 before the relationship ended in 2018.

“Mr Draper and Miss Davies are professional songwriters and were once in a relationship which was rekindled in 2017, before coming to an end in 2018,” said Barrister Kris Berlevy, speaking for Surrey Police (as per Daily Mail).

“Since then there has been a sustained campaign by Mr Draper of emails, social media messages…against her and her partner.”

“The messages take the form of abusive and sexually orientated messages, which are extensive and regular,” they added.

52-year-old Draper denies the claims (Kevin Nixon/Future/Shutterstock)

In the meantime, restrictions have been put in place to stop Draper from making any contact with Davies. The former frontman cannot contact either Davies or her manager, nor “incite another person to do so”.

The proceedings are set to go ahead in May after Draper has completed his tour throughout early next year.

He is also prohibited from visiting the 37-year-old’s family home and cannot sign up to any subscriptions or websites on her behalf.

Breaking the rules could result in a prison sentence for Draper.

Mansun were a Britpop band formed in Chester in 1995. Their debut album Attack of the Grey Lantern went to no 1 in 1997, knocking Blur off the top spot at the time.