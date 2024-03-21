Maren Morris says Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn ‘f***ing sucks’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maren Morris has reiterated her support for Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate Gloria Johnson, saying that her incumbent Republican rival Senator Marsha Blackburn “f***ing sucks”.

The country star, 33, was one of over 30 singers who joined forces as the Tennessee Freedom Singers earlier this month to release a single in support of Johnson’s campaign, titled “Tennessee Rise”.

The group also includes musicians Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard and Emmylou Harris.

Last night (20 March), Morris appeared at the Library of Congress where she sang “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” in honour of Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, who were honoured with this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Speaking to The Independent and other press before the event, Morris was asked whether in the wake of “Tennessee Rise” she felt more artists should speak out about politics.

“I mean, I can only speak for myself but we live in Nashville, Tennessee and Marsha Blackburn f***ing sucks so we would love to see her get ousted,” Morris replied. “So, please vote for Gloria if you are a Tennessee resident.”

Asked further about her outspoken support for LGBT+ rights, Morris added: “I think moments like tonight where we’re honouring a gay legend like Sir Elton is an amazing way to blend politics and music.

Maren Morris (left) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (Getty)

“I actually think that they are syonymous with one another, because music is just inherently political because you’re telling people’s stories. That’s what politics should be about as well, so keep that in mind when you’re voting at the ballot box.”

The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song was created in 2007 and is intended to honour a lifetime’s contribution to popular music. Previous winners include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney and Carole King.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement: “Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives.”

Other performers at last night’s event included Metallica, who stormed through “Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”, and last year’s Gershwin Prize winner Joni Mitchell who joined Annie Lennox and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of “I’m Still Standing”.

Last year, Morris announced her plans to leave the country music scene over its part in the cultural divide in the US.

After releasing singles “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here” in September, she said in a statement: “These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years, but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like. Honouring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward.”