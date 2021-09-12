María Mendiola, the Spanish singer best known for the 1977 disco anthem “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, has died at the age of 69.

Mendiola formed half of the singing duo Baccara, alongside Mayte Mateos, between 1977 and 1981.

After the pair split, Mendiola continued to perform with other musicians, first under the name New Baccara, then just as Baccara.

News of Mendiola’s death was announced on Instagram by bandmate Cristina Sevilla.

“How difficult it is to post this... My dear Maria, a wonderful artist but above all my friend, has left us today,” she wrote.

“I can only be be thankful for how much love I have received from you, and tell you what I had the opportunity to say so many times in life... I love you.”

Mendiola formed Baccara with Mateos in 1977 when they were both working as flamenco dancers on the island of Fuerteventura.

After a record executive spotted them and signed them to the UK’s RCA Records, their first single, “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, became a surprise hit.

The track topped the UK chart and sold more than 16 million copies, breaking the record for the most ever sold by an all-female group.

Baccara also entered the Eurovision Song Contest in 1978, representing Luxemburg.

Mendiola’s family also released a statement, saying: “She will always be remembered for her love, dedication and respect for the world of music and interpretation. We will always remember her smile.”