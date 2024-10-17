Mariah Carey reveals why she only has five Grammys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Acclaimed singer Mariah Carey has recently opened up about her lack of recognition at the Grammys.

Known for her five-octave range and slew of chart-topping hits, the vocalist only has five of the famed music awards to her name, despite her huge commercial and critical success.

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Carey has recorded 15 studio albums, two soundtrack albums, eight compilation albums, four extended plays and one remix album.

She has sold 220 million records globally and had 19 number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, putting her only second to the Beatles for the highest number of chart-toppers ever.

Yet Grammys success has largely eluded her.

Speaking on an episode of comedy podcast Las Culturistas with hosts Bowen Yang and certified Matt Rogers, Carey acknowledged the snub.

Mariah Carey has presented Grammy Awards to others, but has rarely been recognised herself ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“You don’t have enough of those, by the way” Rogers said of Carey’s lack of Grammys.

“They scammed me,” Carey replied. “They toy with me!”

When she debuted in 1990, Carey was nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year, and won two: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for her debut single, “Vision of Love,” and Best New Artist.

Despite nine further nominations during the Nineties, and a 11 consecutive number one hits, she didn’t win a single other Grammy that decade.

In 2006, with the release of her album The Emancipation of Mimi, Carey accrued her final three Grammys (yet still didn’t snare the biggest prizes of Record of the Year or Album of the Year).

Since then, she’s not won a single other Grammy.

“Stop playing in this woman’s face!”, responded Yang.