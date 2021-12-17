Mariah Carey takes over announcements on the London Underground

Mariah Carey has taken over the London Underground’s announcements to bring some “festive cheer” to commuters this Christmas.

In partnership with Amazon Music UK, the 52-year-old singer is promoting her festive classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in a unique way by taking over the intercom of London’s tube stations.

“Hi darlings, it’s Mariah,” the announcement begins.

“Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times, proceed with caution, and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ on Amazon Music,” the singer announces.

Carey revealed the news via a video containing clips of various tube stations in London, with the singer’s announcement playing in the background.

The “O Holy Night” singer captioned the post: “UK lambs, I’ve teamed up with @amazonmusicuk to bring some festive cheer to the London Underground. Safe travels!!”

Last week, “All I Want for Christmas is You” touched number one spot on Billboard’s Top 100 greatest of all time holiday songs chart and bagged a diamond Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for one billion sales in the US.

The Christmas hit track also crossed one billion streams on Spotify.