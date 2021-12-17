Mariah Carey takes over announcements on the London Underground

‘Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times,’ singer announces

Peony Hirwani
Friday 17 December 2021 07:14
Comments

Mariah Carey reveals the songs on her Christmas playlist

Mariah Carey has taken over the London Underground’s announcements to bring some “festive cheer” to commuters this Christmas.

In partnership with Amazon Music UK, the 52-year-old singer is promoting her festive classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in a unique way by taking over the intercom of London’s tube stations.

“Hi darlings, it’s Mariah,” the announcement begins.

“Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times, proceed with caution, and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ on Amazon Music,” the singer announces.

Carey revealed the news via a video containing clips of various tube stations in London, with the singer’s announcement playing in the background.

Recommended

The “O Holy Night” singer captioned the post: “UK lambs, I’ve teamed up with @amazonmusicuk to bring some festive cheer to the London Underground. Safe travels!!”

Last week, “All I Want for Christmas is You” touched number one spot on Billboard’s Top 100 greatest of all time holiday songs chart and bagged a diamond Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for one billion sales in the US.

The Christmas hit track also crossed one billion streams on Spotify.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in