Mariah Carey has apologised to pop singer Shawn Mendes after mistaking him for her cousin in an “inside joke” mix-up.

The US star shared details of her blunder on Twitter, revealing that she accidentally messaged the Canadian artist instead of her cousin, who is also named Shawn.

A screenshot of the exchange shows Carey, 52, realising her error before telling Mendes of her “silly” tradition, in which she and her cousin exchange “Happy Thanksgiving” messages on St Patrick’s Day.

“Wrong Shawn. Sorry,” Carey messaged Mendes, upon noticing her error. “Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, 23, replied: “Hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,” and added two red heart emojis.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St Patrick’s Day,” Carey told her fans.

“Shawn Mendes found out about it today... sorry Shawn!!”

The pair previously shared a joking exchange back in January 2021, when the “All I Want for Christmas” singer mocked an Instagram post by Mendes.

After he shared a photo of himself looking up to the sky, with a caption saying he was grateful for things including “old Mariah Carey songs”, Carey then posted a similar photo and captioned it: “Grateful [for] the sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”