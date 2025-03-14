Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four previously unheard songs by the late Marianne Faithfull are to be released at the request of her family, it has been announced, as her son pays tribute to her “remarkable” artistic career.

The Grammy-nominated rock singer and actor, who was a leading figure during the Swinging Sixties, died on 30 January aged 78.

Burning Moonlight, a new four-track EP, was originally intended to be announced in February as part of the Record Store Day 2025 list, but the news was postponed following her death.

“As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death,” her son, Nicholas Dunbar, said in a statement.

“Marianne lived to create and perform music – it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career.”

The title track, “Burning Moonlight”, opens with rich strums of an acoustic guitar, before Faithfull’s unmistakable voice is heard: “It’s just the sort of mood I’m in/ Burning moonlight, like fire, like food/ Think about it as hard as you can.”

open image in gallery Four new Marianne Faithfull songs are set to be released as part of Record Store Day 2025 ( James Robjant )

As the music builds, adding twangs of an electric guitar, her voice seems to grow stronger, uttering a growl of: “Burning moonlight to survive/ Walking in fire is my life.”

The song is available to stream and download now, while a limited edition vinyl EP will become available as part of Record Store Day 2025 on 12 April.

Side 1 of the EP pays tribute to Faithfull’s pop past and opens on the title track, a “moving ballad of resilience and acceptance” inspired by the opening line of her debut single, “As Tears Go By”, where she sings: “It is the evening of the day.”

“Love Is”, meanwhile, is a poignant and uplifting homage to her Sixties pop sound, and was written with her grandson, Oscar Dunbar.

On Side 2, Faithfull returned to her folk roots with “Three Kinsmen Bold”, a traditional song she learned from her father, Glynn Faithfull, who was an important influence on her early music career.

The fourth song, “She Moved Thru’ the Fair”, was performed by Faithfull throughout her life and was first recorded by her in 1966.

“It’s a good time to look back,” she said, upon completing the project. “It helps me to remember all the things I’ve done. I can’t say I’m a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection.”

open image in gallery Burning Moonlight: The cover art for the new Marianne Faithfull EP ( Decca Records )

The EP’s executive producer Andrew Batt said: “It was so unusual to start your career this way, so we decided to bring the music full circle. One side of the EP would be inspired by her debut pop LP, Marianne Faithfull, while the flip would honour her folk roots on Come My Way.”

The EP was produced by Head, with Rob Ellis, Oscar Dunbar and Andrew Batt, and includes specially commissioned artwork by the acclaimed Australian artist David Frazer.

Head first worked with Marianne in 2004 on her album Before The Poison and soon became a trusted friend and collaborator: “I’m so happy we found a time when Marianne felt able to write and sing again,” he said.

“When she asked me to produce these songs, we were all aware that her health had made things difficult but, in true Marianne fashion, she persevered, and I think we were able to go in a new direction again - something she always tried to push herself to do throughout her long career.”

The limited edition vinyl of Burning Moonlight is released on 12 April and will be available to streaming services from 6 June.