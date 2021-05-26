Marilyn Manson wanted on an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire

An arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson has been issued by New Hampshire police after the performer allegedly failed to answer pending charges for a 2019 incident involving a videographer.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Gilford Police Department wrote that the arrest warrant for Manson, real name Brian Warner, had been issued for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

“Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the statement said.

It is currently unclear when the arrest warrant was issued.

This is not the first legal issue Manson has faced in recent months.

On 30 April, actor Esmé Bianco sued Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, in a complaint filed in California.

Bianco, best known for playing Ros in HBO's Game of Thrones, alleged that the singer raped and sexually battered her.

The complaint also alleged that Manson, Ciulla and Ciulla’s management company violated human trafficking laws by bringing her from London to Los Angeles under the assumption that she would be acting in a music video that never came out and a film that was never produced.

In February of this year, Bianco detailed her relationship with Manson in an essay for New York Magazine, describing the alleged abuse she experienced when they dated in 2011.

Manson’s attorney, Howard E King, insisted his client had done nothing wrong.

In a statement he said: “These claims are provably false.

“To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

This complaint came in the wake of allegations of sexual and physical abuse earlier in 2021.

On 1 February, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood came forward to accuse Manson of grooming her and abusing her “for years”.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

In response Manson strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Writing on Instagram he said: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."