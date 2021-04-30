Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault, sex trafficking by Game of Thrones actor

Actor Esmé Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson and his former manager, Tony Ciulla, in a complaint filed Friday in California.

Ms Bianco, best known for playing Ros in HBO's Game of Thrones, alleged that the singer raped and sexually battered her.

The complaint also alleges that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, Ciulla and Ciulla’s management company violated human trafficking laws by bringing her from London to Los Angeles under the assumption that she would be acting in a music video that never came out and a film that was never produced.

In February of this year, Bianco detailed her relationship with Manson in an essay for New York Magazine, describing the alleged abuse she experienced when they dated in 2011.

This complaint is the first legal action against Manson since allegations of sexual and physical abuse came to light earlier this year.

On 1 February, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood came forward to accuse Manson of grooming her and abusing her “for years”.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

In the wake of Wood’s allegations, other women came forward to share their own allegations against Manson, including sexual assault, psychological abuse, and various forms of violence, coercion and intimidation.

Manson has denied all of the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Since the allegations were made, he has been dropped by his record label Loma Vista and his agency, CAA.

He was also removed from several TV shows he was set to star in, including Creepshow and American Gods.