Marilyn Manson enters non-guilty plea for assault charges

Marilyn Manson’s attorney has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the singer who is accused of spitting and blowing snot on a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old songwriter, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered himself to Los Angeles police on an arrest warrant related to the alleged assault.

The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, New Hampshire after Manson failed to answer charges against him.

According to an affidavit, Manson approached a fountain at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and put his face close to the camera of videographer Susan Fountain and spit a “big lougee” at her.

Later, he allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blew snot in Fountain’s direction.

The “Tainted Love” singer faces two counts of class A misdemeanour simple assault which can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 (£1,452) fine if convicted.

An arraignment hearing on the charges was scheduled for Thursday (2 September), however, “The Fight Song” singer’s attorney filed a not guilty plea and a wavier of arraignment in Laconia District Court instead.

Now, a case status hearing has been scheduled for later this year on 27 December.

Manson, who recently appeared on Kanye West’s album Donda, is also facing separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women.

Earlier this year, he was sued by Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco, who alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Manson’s lawyer called the allegations “provably false”.

DaBaby, Kanye West and Marilyn Manson at Donda listening party (Getty)

Bianco was one of several women who spoke out after Hollywood actor Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of sexually, physically, and psychologically abusing her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and Manson was 36.

Soon after the allegations emerged, Manson was dropped by his record label and agents.

He called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality”.

The Independent has contacted Manson’s rep for comments.