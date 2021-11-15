Marilyn Manson’s apartment was “decorated with blood, swastikas, and clipped photos from porno mags”, a new investigation has claimed.

Rolling Stone spoke to more than 55 people who have known the shock rocker at various points in his life as part of the nine-month investigation. Manson has been accused of various forms of misconduct this year, including sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion, and intimidation.

Manson has categorically denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

In the Rolling Stone report, one person who visited Manson’s apartment claimed that “there were vaginas everywhere,” while others claimed they saw “AIDS” spray-painted above his bed.

The furniture, carpets, curtains, and all other decorations are alleged to be black, “which the singer used to blot the light out of every window all day”, the report claims.

It continues: “The temperature was kept frigid; if anyone adjusted the thermostat above 65 degrees, [Manson] allegedly threw temper tantrums and destroyed furniture.”

Ex-girlfriends of the star – who contributed to the report – also referred to the apartment as a “black refrigerator” and a “meat locker”.

(Getty Images)

Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco – who has filed a lawsuit against Manson – previously alleged that the singer chased her with an ax around his apartment and would repeatedly play her sex scene in Game of Thrones to guests in order to humiliate her.

More women – including actor Evan Rachel Wood and Ashley Morgan Smithline – have also accused Manson of sexual violence.

Lawyers for Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, have argued that the star’s accusers are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of [his] ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

The Independent has contacted Manson’s representatives for comment.

