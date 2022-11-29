Jump to content

Mark Feehily to miss forthcoming Westlife live shows after contracting pneumonia

Singer said that ‘everything is currently under control’

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 29 November 2022 09:20
Comments
<p>Feehily in March </p>

Feehily in March

(Getty Images)

Westlife star Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of the band’s forthcoming tour dates after contracting pneumonia.

The Irish musical group are currently embarking on their The Wild Dreams Tour around the world, but Feehily missed Friday (25 November) night’s show due to a fever.

On Monday (28 November), the 42-year-old announced that he would be missing a number more dates after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Hey to all the fans, Mark here,” he wrote. “Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages - it means so much.

“I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it’s a bout of pneumonia.”

Feehily continued: “I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got to the doctor and hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible, so everything is currently under control.”

Explaining that he had been advised to rest and continue his course of antibiotics, Feehily said that he was “feeling a bit better everyday” and that this “should all be over in no time”.

Feehily (second from left) with Westlife in September

(Getty Images,)

“This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I get the all clear,” he said.

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence.”

Westlife have four more UK dates in 2022, although it is not known if Feehily will perform at any of them.

