Mark Hoppus has been inundated with messages of support from his Blink-182 bandmates after revealing to fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The bassist shared the news in a post to his social media channels on 23 June and confirmed he was already undergoing treatment.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he wrote.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He said that he had “months’ of treatment ahead of him but was “trying to remain hopeful and positive”.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he said. “Love to you all.”

Blink drummer Barker said he “loves and supports” Hoppus.

“I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off,” he told E! News. “I can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

He also shared a photo of himself with Hoppus on his Instagram Stories, adding the caption: “Love you @MarkHoppus.”

DeLonge, who left as the band’s guitarist in 2015, tweeted that he had also been aware of Hoppus’s diagnosis “for a while now”.

“To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide open heart,” he wrote.

Other musicians from bands such as Good Charlotte, Taking Back Sunday, Of Mice & Men and All Time Low have also sent messages of support to Hoppus and his family.