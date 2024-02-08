Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has brought together some of his favourite “guitar heroes” for a special charity recording for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The supergroup, named Guitar Heroes, comprises 54 renowned guitarists who perform “Mark Knopfler’s Going Home: Theme Of The Local Hero”.

Contributions from musicians David Gilmour, Slash, Sir Brian May, Joan Armatrading, Bruce Springsteen and Pete Townshend have been edited together for the nine-minute track, which will also raise funds for Teen Cancer America.

The special recording includes The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, on harmonica, Sting on bass and The Beatles’ Ringo Starr on drums.

The instrumental track opens with the last recording of guitarist Jeff Beck, who died last year. The recordings were edited together by Knopfler’s former Dire Straits bandmate, Guy Fletcher.

Sir Peter Blake was enlisted to recreate the iconic 1967 Beatles album cover for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with all 54 guitarists.

Mark Knopfler, Ringo Starr, Sting and Bruce Springsteen (Getty )

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response,” Knopefler said in a statement.

“I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord – man, I tell you.”

He continued: “We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric (Clapton) came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.

“Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

Mark Knopfler gathered together some of the world’s greatest guitarists (AP)

Some musicians recorded in person at British Grove Studios in west London, while others sent in their contributions from around the world.

Net proceeds from the record will go to the two charities, while guitar makers have also donated eight guitars to be signed by the contributing artists to add to the fundraising.

One will be auctioned off by Knopfler at a private donor event in Newcastle on the evening of 1 March , ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 2 March.

A number of artists who performed on the song will attend the match, where a sneak peak of a portion of the song will be played for Newcastle fans as the players enter the stadium.

The track comes shortly after Knopfler auctioned over a hundred of his personal guitars, which sold for a total of more than £8m.

A Christie's art handler holds up Mark Knopfler's Red Schecter Telecaster guitar, among more than 120 guitars to be sold at auction last month (PA)

Twenty-five per cent of the total earnings will be divided equally between charities The British Red Cross, Tusk, and Brave Hearts of the North East.

Auction house Christie’s said it would also donate £50,000 to each of the charities.

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) will be released on March 15 on BMG and is available to pre-order now.

Additional reporting from PA