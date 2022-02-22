Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan has died, aged 57.

He died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, with a statement on Lanegan’s official Twitter account reading: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning.”

The musician, who also featured on several tracks by Queens of The Stone Age and The Gutter Twins. was hailed as “a beloved singer, songwriter, author”.

“No other information is available at this time,” the statement continued. “The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Lanegan, who often recorded under the name “Dark Mark”, wrote about themes including crime and addiction.

He formed Screaming Trees in his hometown of Ellensburg, Washington in the 1980s, with Lanegan stating in his 2020 memoir: “I would never find any of it in this dusty, isolated cow town. If the band could get me out, could get me into that life I so craved, it was worth any indignity, any hardship, any torture.”

After signing with Epic, the band released Uncle Anesthesia, which featured the single “Nearly Lost You”.

Lanegan also had a solo career, releasing an album in 1990 titled The Winding Street, which featured Nirvana stars Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

Screaming Trees broke up in 2000 following Lanegan’s altercation with fellow band member Gary Lee Conner. He then featured as a vocalist on Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album Rated R having performed with Josh Homme while on tour with Screaming Trees.

He performed on four more Queens of the Stone Age albums, as well as solo efforts, including Field Songs (2001), Bubblegum (2004) and Straight Songs of Sorrow (2020).

Lanegan is survived by his wife Shelley Brien.