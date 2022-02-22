Martin Kemp says buying records after Spandau Ballet split made him ‘physically sick’

Martin Kemp has claimed he couldn’t buy records for eight years after his band Spandau Ballet split, because it made him feel “physically sick”.

The musician featured in the lineup from the English group’s formation in 1979 until they broke up in 1990, after which Kemp pursued a career in acting.

The new wave group reunited in 2009 for a world tour and continued to perform together in the following years, until disbanding again in 2019.

“When Spandau Ballet split up in 1990, I had about eight years when I wouldn’t even buy a record because it made me feel physically sick,” he told Radio Times.

“Being in Spandau was just one argument after the other. We’d go from arguing to being best friends to arguing. It’s been a trial the past few years.”

In the same interview, Kemp spoke about the lessons he learnt from filming new BBC Two show Rock Will Me Drop, in which amateur musicians over the age of 64 can audition for him and co-host Lady Leshurr.

If successful, they will form two rock bands who will be given the chance to perform at Isle of Wight festival.

“[It] remember how much fun the music business can be,” Kemp said. “It’s about achieving your dreams and having fun.”

Spandau Ballet reunited in 2009 before disbanding again in 2019 (AP)

Kemp also admitted he struggled when it came to turning down hopeful contestants.: “I am an emotional guy, but I cry more when I see people achieving things.

“However, the hardest, saddest and darkest side to the show was telling people they hadn't made it because it will probably be the last chance they have. I was surprised by how much it hurt.”

Rock Till We Drop launches on 1 March at 9pm on BBC Two.

Additional reporting by Press Association