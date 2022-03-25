Mary Jane Thomas death: Hank Williams Jr’s wife dies unexpectedly, aged 58
An ongoing investigation is underway, but no foul play is suspected
Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (22 March) in Jupiter, Florida. She was 58.
It was reported that Thomas was taken to the hospital after a call was placed with authorities. She was pronounced dead on arrival.
An ongoing investigation is underway, but early records state no suspicion of foul play. According to sources close to the family, she suffered from complications following a medical procedure.
After college, the Florida born Thomas became a model and was known for her work with Hawaiian Tropic Lotion.
Thomas and Williams Jr met in Washington State in 1985 and were married five years later in 1990 in Montana.
The two filed for divorce in 2007, however, they later reconciled. She attended Williams Jr’s induction into the Country Hall of Fame in November 2021.
Thomas is survived by her husband and their son, Sam Williams. Her death follows that of their daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning, who died in a car accident in June 2020.
