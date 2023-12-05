Massive Attack to tackle climate crisis at their first live show in five years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Today, Massive Attack have announced Act 1.5, a large-scale climate action accelerator event that sees Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall play what will be their first concert on UK soil in 5 years. Taking place on 25th August 2024 at Clifton Downs in their hometown of Bristol, it promises to be the lowest carbon show of its size ever staged.

Massive Attack will attempt to perform the lowest carbon show of its size ever staged, at their first live performance in over five years.

The Bristol-formed band have announced “Act 1.5”, an all-day event taking place at Clifton Downs in Bristol on 25 August 2024.

It comes after 25 years of climate activism by the band, and marks their latest collaboration with climate scientists from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

“’We’re chuffed to play our home city again and to be able to do it in the right way,” 3D, aka Robert Del Naja, said in a statement.

“In terms of climate change action there are no excuses left; offsetting, endless seminars and diluted declarations have all been found out - so live music must drastically reduce all primary emissions and take account of fan travel.

“Working with pioneering partners on this project means we can seriously move the dial for major live music events & help create precedents that are immediately available.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday 8 December, while fans local to the Bristol area can apply for pre-sale on 6 December.

Plans for a similar event in Liverpool had previously been thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Massive Attack’s boycotting of an arms fair that was being held in the city.

Among the decarbonisation measures at their Bristol Downs festival include an entire event site powered entirely by 100 per cent renewable energy, and a fan incentive to travel by train.

Electric shuttles will transport guests to the city’s main rail hubs after the show for free in a further attempt to deter private car travel. Meanwhile, all touring and production vehicles will be electric or fuelled by 100 per cent waste product HVO fuel.

Professor Carly McLachlan of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research said: “This is precisely the type of transformative approach that we need to see more of in the live music sector and indeed every sector; one that has the collaboration and vision to reduce emissions across all areas of impact and working beyond the areas you directly control to unlock the systemic change we urgently need to deliver on our Paris Agreement commitments.”