Matt Bellamy praises Russians ‘willing to stand up to their corrupt government’

Matt Bellamy has shared an Instagram post expressing his support for the people of Ukraine, as the country continues to fight off an invasion by Russia.

The Muse frontman posted a photo that shows him wielding a guitar bearing a sticker of the Ukrainian flag.

In the caption, he wrote: “Humbled and inspired by the brave people of Ukraine fighting for their right to live free and in peace.

“Respect also to the people of Russia willing to protest and stand up to their deranged and corrupt government.”

The 43-year-old added: “We stand for liberal democracy, freedom and power to the individual not state oppression and authoritarianism. What do you stand for?”

He also appeared to have dressed in the colours of the Ukraine flag, in a yellow jacket and blue T-shirt.

Bellamy is one of a growing number of artists to call out Russian president Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Many have announced the cancellation of planned performances in Russia, while other members of the arts community are severing ties with Putin-affiliated artists.

The Eurovision Song Contest announced last week that Russia will be banned from performing at the 2022 competition.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” said the European Broadcasting Union in a statement.

The move constituted something of a U-turn, after organisers were previously met with a barrage of criticism for announcing that they had no plans to prevent Russia from taking part, despite being urged by Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

Other music artists including Imagine Dragons, Franz Ferdinand, Louis Tomlinson, Alt-J, Twenty One Pilots, AJR, and Oxxxymiron have also cancelled their concerts in Russia.

Follow the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here.