Matt Goss says he is ‘completely estranged’ from brother Luke

Matt Goss has confirmed he is “completely estranged” from his twin brother and former Bros band member, Luke Goss.

The 56-year-old musicians were both part of the Eighties pop duo, before the band split in 1992, amid tensions that mirrored the split of Oasis following Noel and Liam Gallagher’s feud. The group are best known for their hits, “When Will I Be Famous” and “I Owe You Nothing”.

Their unfiltered journey was the subject of a 2018 Bafta-winning documentary, After the Screaming Stops, in which Matt confronts his brother for treating him “like a f***ing c**t”.

“I don’t want to go into detail, but I also don’t want to lie any more,” Matt told The Guardian. “We are completely estranged.”

He explained, “When you do your best, that is enough. And I’ve done my best. I really have.”

However, he did not hold back from expressing a desire to be reunited with his sibling.

“Listen, I want to be on the stage with him, I want to be touring with the band, I want to be having a pint, I want him to meet my girl, I want to meet his. I want to live with him.

“But I’m not going to make myself unwell. I’m not.”

Asked for the reasons behind the distance, he said: “It’s a tough one. I don’t want to say too much, out of respect for him. But I’m not going to say it’s kumbaya, because it certainly isn’t.”

Matt also expressed regret at the pair not continuing with their music career saying, “To this day, I think we shouldn’t have broken up. We should have just ridden out the storm.”

He also touched on their sister Carolyn’s death, which happened when the brothers were at the peak of their fame aged just 20, while she was 18.

“When my sister was killed I was so angry. The driver was drunk. He also died and so did her best friend. Three people died that day.”

Revealing that the pressures of fame and scrutiny took a toll on their relationship Matt said, “We started to get negative press when the tide was turning, and it was brutal. Mean. Foul. Just foul.

“You’ve got to understand that everyone’s got a mother they love, a father they love, a brother they love. And they have to read that. You’re an easy target.”