Matty Healy blasts ‘f***ing gross’ artists who offer paid meet-and-greets for fans
Healy challenged musicians to take the money off the fans themselves and see how they felt
Matty Healy has issued a challenge to artists who offer paid meet-and-greets for fans – take the cash out of the fans’ hands themselves and see how they feel.
The lead singer of The 1975 raged against the concept, calling it “f***ing gross”, in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
“I hate paid meet and greets. You’ve paid for the album, you’ve paid for the ticket, you’ve paid for the parking, you get them in the room and somebody’s gone, ‘How do we monetise that bit?’” Healy said.
“You know what the model should be?” Healy added, pointing directly into the camera. “If you’re an artist and you do paid meet and greets, do it, cash, and you take the money off the fan. I challenge you to do that.
“... You’ll do it for two minutes and you’ll never f***ing do it again, because you’ll realise that it’s disgraceful.”
Lowe responded that the concept was “f***ing gross” to which Healy agreed “it’s absolutely f***ing gross”.
Healy went on to single out Thirty Seconds to Mars singer Jared Leto and “all that lot” who allegedly “promote” meet-and-greets, saying it’s an “abomination”.
The Independent has contacted Leto’s representatives for comment.
Lowe was speaking to Healy ahead of the release of The 1975’s fifth studio album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language, which is out 14 October.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies