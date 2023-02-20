Matty Healy mocks Yungblud after being called out over controversial podcast episode

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy has mocked Yungblud after the musician called him out over controversial comments he made on a podcast.

Earlier this month, Healy, 33, appeared on an episode of The Adam Friedland Show with comedians and podcast hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen.

The musician came under fire after he and the hosts appeared to make a number of derogatory remarks about women. He also mocked the indigenous Scots language, and Chinese and Hawaiian accents.

Healy also encouraged the hosts to do impressions of Japanese people working in concentration camps, later joining in himself. Healy’s representative did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

In a now-viral tweet, Yungblud – Dominic Richard Harrison – appeared to call out Healy for the comments.

“Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. Welcome to your thirties I guess,” he wrote.

On Sunday (19 February), Healy has since shared a video on his Instagram Stories of Yungblud smoking a cigarette and reading a book on stage.

He added: “I feel a bit responsible and I am really sorry.”

(Getty Images for Audacy)

In a following clip, he appeared to mimic Yungblud’s northern accent by impersonating him. The video was also shot using a filter that superimposed the word “emo” on each of Healy’s cheeks.

“You alright guys, I’m so f***in’ angry. Someone’s blown themselves up in the Ukraine and eh we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the underrated youth f***ing generation and that’s what we stand for,” he added in a reference to Yungblud’s 2019 EP The Underrated Youth.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He continued: “I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… f*** the patriarchy!”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Healy and Yungblud for comment.

The 1975 – who recently won the fan-voted Brit award for Best Rock/Alternative act – will appear as the musical guests for a forthcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

The episode will air on 11 March.