Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s sons release new song

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Together, John Lennon and Paul McCartney formed one of the greatest songwriting partnerships in music history. Now, their sons are honouring The Beatles’ legacy with a brand new collaboration of their own.

James McCartney and Sean Oko Lennon have unveiled their new song, “Primrose Hill”, an ode to one of London’s most panoramic viewing spots in Regent’s Park.

James, the son of Sir Paul McCartney and his first wife, the late Linda McCartney, announced the release with his “good friend” Sean and hinted that it was the first of many collaborations to come.

“With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling,” he wrote on Instagram.

Opening with sprawling acoustic guitar notes, the track features the pair singing in harmony, sounding remarkably like their famous parents.

“I looked into your eyes/ Got such a great surprise/ You take my breath away,” James sings, before Sean joins him for the chorus: “We’ll always remember Primrose Hill, Primrose Hill.”

Sean is the son of John Lennon, who died in 1980, and artist Yoko Ono.

Paul McCartney showed his support in a post on Facebook, writing, “My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ - check it out!”

He added: “And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

In a video taken by his sister Mary McCartney shared on 15 April, James dances to the ballad in front of the night sky.

Ahead of the release, he described the song in a post on Twitter/X on 2 April: “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person”.

Both James and Sean have successful solo careers as musicians, though this is the first time they have worked together.

James McCartney has shared his musical collaboration with Sean Ono Lennon ( James McCartney/X )

James first floated the idea of forming a band with the sons of the original Beatles back in 2012, revealing he’d already discussed the concept “a little bit” with fellow heirs to the Fab Four.

“I’d be up for it,” he said. “Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani [Harrison] seemed to be into it... I don’t think it’s something that Zak [Starkey] wants to do. Maybe Jason [Starkey, also a drummer] would want to do it... I don’t know, you’d have to wait and see.”

Sean has performed in bands including Cibo Matto, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger and The Claypool Lennon Delirium, as well as scoring a number of film soundtracks.

His latest album, Asterisms, was released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, James took on a creative role for his father’s 1997 album Flaming Pie, as well as 2001’s Driving Rain and his mother’s posthumous release, 1998’s Wild Prairie.

He has released a steady stream of solo projects since 2010; “Primrose Hill” is his second release this year, after his single “Beautiful” came out February.