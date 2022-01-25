Meat Loaf’s daughter says star was still joking around in his last moments

Meat Loaf’s daughter Amanda Aday has reflected on how her late father was still joking around in the hours before his death.

The legendary singer of hits such as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Dead Ringer for Love”, died aged 74 on 20 January.

A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Amanda, a 41-year-old actor, told People: “As soon as we could, we just went to his bedside at the hospital and just sat with him and held his hand.”

She said that the musician was in good spirits. “He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate. That’s a good sign. He’s there. He’s joking.”

While Meat Loaf’s cause of death was not disclosed, it has been reported that he was critically ill with Covid-19 in the days before he died.

Meat Loaf (Getty)

Meat Loaf’s wife Deborah also spoke to the magazine, saying: “The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words.

“I’ve always called him by his given name because I didn’t see him as ‘Meat’. I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.”

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday but changed his name to Michael later in life. Read the story of how he got his stage name Meat Loaf here.