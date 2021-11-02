Meek Mill has spoken out after a flight attendant falsely accused him and his friends of smoking weed on a chartered plane.

Over the weekend, as per Atlanta Black Star, the rapper took to social media to call out the flight attendant for his “racist” allegations.

The musician – real name Robert Rihmeek Williams – wrote on his Instagram story: “He asked if we was smoking weed on his plane… we just got on 20 seconds ago… racist p***y slowed my whole day up??? I need to book a plane in NYC ASAP!!

“His energy from when we walked up I knew he racist!”

The Philadelphia-born rapper shared a video in which he and his friends were seated on the plane while a male flight attendant stood nearby.

“You just said we was smoking on a plane and we just came on here 30 seconds ago, and you’re asking if we were smoking on this plane,” Meek can be heard saying.

The 34-year-old went on to ask how it would be possible for anyone to smoke in such a short period of time, to which the attendant replied: “Because I smell it.”

“I’m sorry, I’m going to try and fix the problem,” said the attendant.

(Getty Images for TIDAL)

Meek responded that he would rather he and his friends exit the aeroplane because “I don’t feel safe on this plane anyway”.

“Yeah, come on. Let’s open the door. You’re acting real racist right now, real crazy… ‘Was we smoking weed?’ F*** wrong with you?” said the rapper.

The video finishes as the attendant is seen opening the hatch.

Meek later posted a request to rent a plane on social media, writing on Twitter: “I need to get a plane from nyc to atl tonight, we can rent!”

The clip has widely circulated on social media with viewers divided on whether the flight attendant’s behaviour was “racist” as Meek had said.

“Everything is not an attack,” wrote one user. “This could have been resolved with a simple no or we smoked before we got on. Buddy just doing his job.”

Another added: “I’m not sure if it’s genuinely racist or not, but I could def see how it comes off that way.”

Someone else wrote: “I love how calm [Meek Mill] was”, while another agreed that the musician was being “profiled” in that moment.