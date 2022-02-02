Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out on the viral mashup videos combining her and Adele’s performances, claiming that she’s “ready” to work together in real life.

The rapper and recent university graduate was inadvertently part of a social media trend in late 2021, when TikTok and Twitter users spliced together a performance of her dancing to her song “Body” with audio of Adele’s “Water Under The Bridge”.

Later developments of the video included using Megan’s rap verse with the instrumental version of Adele’s track, as well as adding “reactions” from Adele, seemingly appreciating Megan’s work.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Megan confirmed that she was aware of the viral videos.

“Oh my God. Yes. I’ve seen it,” she said, before offering her musical and dance skills to the “Easy On Me” singer:

“If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it… Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Adele has yet to comment on the viral videos.

Elsewhere in her chat, “WAP” star Megan also shared her wishes to collaborate with Rihanna, citing her previous success with Beyoncé on 2020 hit “Savage Remix” as a highlight of her career.

The track won them both a Grammy for Best Rap Song last year.

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” Megan said. “I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like, that is my next dream collab.”