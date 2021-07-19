Megan Thee Stallion has become the first rapper to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

The artist celebrated the achievement on social media on Monday, at the same time her cover was unveiled.

“Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit,” she wrote. “I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life.

“It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

In an interview with People, she recounted the moment she found out she would be on the magazine’s cover, telling the publication: “When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, ‘Wha—? Me?’ And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special. It feels amazing!”

Two other women, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom, also have their own covers for this year’s issue.

“If there's one thing that our cover models have in common, it's that they don't have one thing in common,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said in a statement.

“They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms.”

Sports Ilustrated’s Swimsuit edition has been published every year since 1964. This year’s photos were shot at a variety of locations in Sacramento, California; Tampa, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; and Atlantic City, New Jersey.