Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was hit with a tech issue during her highly anticipated Coachella set on Sunday night.

About 20 minutes into her performance, she was seen reaching for something behind her back. Her microphone appeared to have fallen off of her bustier while she was dancing and running around the stage.

“Somebody come out here and fix my mother******* mic,” she yelled.

A crew member then scurried onstage and helped the rapper-songwriter. She thanked them and continued on — and the issue hardly detracted from the rapper’s performance.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her energetic Coachella set with a handful of her best-known songs, including “Savage.”

The three-time Grammy winner then brought Queen Latifah out onstage about 25 minutes into her set, prompting a huge response from the crowd. Victoria Monét joined later in the performance.

Megan Thee Stallion performed late Sunday evening at Coachella ( 2024 Invision )

Once she was back onstage alone, with just her entourage of background dancers with her, Megan Thee Stallion began yet another round of songs.

“If you love your body make some mother****** noise,” she shouted to the crowd before launching into her hit song, “Body.”

Then, the rapper was joined onstage by Ciara as the two performed her 2004 hit “Goodies.”

Megan Thee Stallion performed bits of a few other songs and appeared to be trying to extend her set before abruptly bringing her time onstage to an end.

“I gotta go. I love y’all so much, thank y’all. See y’all next weekend!” she shouted to the screaming crowd before dancing offstage with her entourage.

The high-energy performance included multiple outfit changes. Throughout the performance, she had to adjust her boots multiple times before changing into a different pair of shoes.

She sang live over a track for most of her set, pausing only to join her dancers in intricate choreography. The rapper sang and danced simultaneously for the majority of the performance in a feat that impressed her fans.

“The energy required for all this rapping and ass shaking is wild. Megan is doing an excellent job,” one fan wrote on X.

“The stage presence is undeniable,” another raved.

“Queen Latifah and Megan Thee Stallion together at Coachella? Legendary!” someone else said.

“Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion tore up the Coachella stage with “Goodies” — pure fire and flawless energy!” another fan wrote.

Someone else added: “If I don’t come back in another life with Megan Thee Stallion’s talent, energy and body, I don’t want it!!”