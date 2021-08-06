Megan Thee Stallion says studying for her degree keeps her ‘grounded’ in music

Megan Thee Stallion says that studying at university keeps her “grounded” in her music career.

The 26-year-old “Thot S***” rapper is attending Texas Southern University in Houston, where she is studying part-time for her bachelors degree in health administration.

“School has kept me grounded,” she told People Magazine.

The rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also explained the connections between her on-stage and off-stage lives: “I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

She is expected to graduate this fall.

Megan told People that she signed up for college to honour her late mother. “I want her to be proud,” she said. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

She hopes to use her education later in life and open what she describes as an “elder care facility”.

The rapper recently performed at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and is working on her next album.