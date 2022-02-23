Megan Thee Stallion sues record label over the definition of ‘album’

Megan Thee Stallion is suing her record label over the definition of an “album”.

The lawsuit comes after the release of her 2021 record Something For Thee Hotties. Megan claims the label informed her two months after it came out that it did not satisfy the criteria of an album and therefore did not meet her contract’s “minimum recording commitment”.

This is the third lawsuit Megan has filed against 1501 Certified Entertainment. The rapper argued that the terms of her contract only mention an album’s requirement of a 45-minute runtime to be considered as such. Something For Thee Hotties is 45 minutes and two seconds.

According to documents reviewed by Billboard , Megan is looking for a non-monetary declaratory judgement that her record meets the definition of an album, in addition to attorney’s fees.

Megan’s first lawsuit against the label was in March 2020, in which she claimed 1501 wanted to renegotiate her contract, denying her the opportunity to release new music.

At the time, in an Instagram Live, she said: “When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract.”

She added: “I was young. I think I was like 20, and I ain’t know everything that was in my contract.”

Legal action was later dropped and she was allowed to release her music. The EP Suga came out four days after.

In August 2021, Megan again filed a lawsuit, alleging that the label tried to block the release of “Butter,” a collaboration with BTS.

Something For Thee Hotties took the third spot on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week of release.