Megan Thee Stallion has been given the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award.

On Sunday (12 December), the 26-year-old rapper posted a series of photographs in which she can be seen posing with the prestigious distinction presented to her by congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX,” the singer, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, wrote.

“Although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city,” she added.

Congresswoman Lee also wrote a message for Megan Thee Stallion.

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honouree! You at not only a source of pride and inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city, Houston!” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are the embodiment of my favourite phrase, that it is better to give than to receive! Congratulations again 2021 18th Congressional District Hero!! As you said today, I love to see women lead!” congresswoman Lee added.

This news comes after Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration on Saturday (11 December).

“Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today,” the “WAP” singer wrote in a social media post where she’s wearing a graduation robe and a hat captioned: “Real Hot Girl S***.”