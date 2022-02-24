DJ Akademiks has responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s tweet accusing him of spreading a “false narrative” about a court hearing involving Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is suing Lanez for shooting her in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020.

Lanez had a pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday (23 February). However, right before the proceedings began, DJ Akademiks posted a “BREAKING” update on Twitter alleging that it “was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Soon after that, 27-year-old Megan accused Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, of “lying”.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan wrote on Instagram. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

The “WAP” singer also tagged DJ Akademiks, and wrote: “Why are you lying? What did you gain?

(Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram)

“What’s even more f***ed up is this s*** is all public record and nobody even cares to read.

“Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to 5 April,” she added. “But y’all will get a lie trending... Imagine how I feel. Reliving this s*** every day publicly. It hurts I’m so tired,” the rapper added.

Akademiks then responded by sharing an “update”, in which he claimed that the trial had adjourned with Lanez’s lawyer telling the court that they had completed DNA results which is “very pleasing to his client”.

He added that the report was allegedly “inconclusive” in finding Lanez’s DNA on the gun or magazine.

“Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. I don’t know why she up on here taggin me in post like I just be making s*** up,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

DJ Akademics then continued to post about the topic, writing: “Aye.. i dont give a f*** bout what u got with Tory... yall can play yall PR games.. we kno what u n roc nation is doing. i dont care. Just dont try to bring in my brand in there. U literally a Peon in the game. 1501 OWNS u and u beg them everytime to drop a song.”

Megan Thee Stallion almost instantly replied, questioning DJ Akademics about why he would “post there’s no DNA found but now saying it’s inconclusive”.

“Little boy please,” she wrote. “How are YOU specifically able to see documents before they come out in court? What you saying is his (Lanez’s) lawyers sharing documents with bloggers? Take yo big a** on somewhere.”

DJ Akademics again responded: “U cant lil n**** me never in ur life. U literally signed to a n**** managed by a firm and signed to another conglomerate.. U dont own nothing u put out. U literally won all ur awards off sympathy off this u got shot story line... GET UR MASTERS BACK then holla.”

After DJ Akademics posted a couple of more tweets, Megan Thee Stallion replied by posting a screenshot of a tweet from Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon tweet, stating: “There was ZERO mention of DNA at the Tory Lanez hearing today. The report that Tory’s lawyer told court DNA results were ‘pleasing’ to his side is ‘totally fabricated,’ two sources tell Rolling Stone. I’m about to receive the transcript, will update. Pre-trial continued to April 5.”

However, in an update, Dillon clarified that Lanez’s attorney in fact did say that “we are in the process of actually retaining an expert with respect to DNA. It is our hope that we will be able to review and confirm the LAPD’s analysis, which from our standpoint was favourable.”

She added: “The precise nature of the LAPD analysis and its results were not disclosed or described. There is a discovery protective order on this case, so it’s not public.”

Soon after Dillon’s tweet, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer Alex Shapiro told Page Six that DJ Akademics’s tweets are “nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man.”

DJ Akademics responded to Shapiro, saying: “Alex Spiro is Roc Nation in house attorney at this point... Why does Megan Lawyer need to respond to a case that she’s not even charged in... Tory is charged.. why is Megan lawyer which is also Jay Z laywer which also repped Bobby Shmurda running his mouth bout me? RIDDLE ME THAT.”

While these tweets were being exchanged, Megan Thee Stallion also shared screenshots of her private text messages with Lanez in which the rapper apologised to her for his actions.