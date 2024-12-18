Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order against Tory Lanez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Thee Stallion has requested a restraining order against Tory Lanez, whom she accuses of harassing her from prison through his associates while serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her.

The petition filed by the “WAP” star, real name Megan Pete in Los Angeles Superior Court asked the judge to prevent Canadian artist Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, from using third parties to engage in online harassment of her,

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” it said. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms Pete, Mr Peterson continues to to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimisation.”

The filing, which was first reported by TMZ, claimed that bloggers acting on Lanez’s behalf have continued to cast doubt on her allegations by making false claims about the incident where he shot her in the feet in 2020, including that the gun and bullet fragments in the case are missing.

The petition said that the protective order issued to prevent the previous harassment of her is no longer in effect.

The Independent has contacted Lanez’s legal representative for comment.

Megan Thee Stallion has filed for a restraining order against Tory Lanez ( AP )

A court hearing on the order is scheduled for 9 January.

In October, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, a popular content creator, accusing her of purposely spreading false information on behalf of Lanez.

That lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida against Gramz, real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, and accused her of intentionally causing Megan Thee Stallion emotional distress by cyberstalking, promoting and sharing deepfake explicit images of her, and questioning whether she was actually shot.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from his lawyers, who are appealing his conviction.

Additional reporting by Associated Press