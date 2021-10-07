Spice Girls star Mel B has revealed she has been suffering from Covid-19 for five weeks and is still recovering.

The pop singer born Melanie Brown shared a series of throwback photos to her Instagram account.

They showed the star on a trip to the Maldives, where she stayed in a private villa named after herself, posed in bikinis and swam in the ocean.

“In my head I’m here,” she wrote, before going on to admit that the reality was that she was “curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of Covid”.

The 46-year-old included the hashtags #Itsbeenfiveweeksnow and #Covidisnojoke.

Many of her fans shared “get well soon” messages after learning that she had been struggling with the virus.

Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice, this year.

In celebration of the milestone, the group are releasing an extended anniversary record featuring previously unreleased songs, which will be available from 29 October.

Mel B has also told fans that she has been pushing for another Spice Girls reunion.

“I think we're hopefully on the same page together,” she said during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

“They're going to kill me for saying this. We're hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I'm the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”