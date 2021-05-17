Mel B says she had ‘no self-esteem left’ after abusive relationship

Mel B has spoken about her traumatising experience of domestic abuse, shortly after starring in a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Spice Girls star gave an interview to The Guardian in which she spoke about the impact of the abuse she alleges took place during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Belafonte has repeatedly denied the claims against him made by the singer, born Melanie Brown. They reached a private settlement in 2017.

“I felt so much self-hate… I’d lied to so many people,” Brown said in the interview. “Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”

She said her sense of shame was amplified due to how she was perceived by the public – as a confident, loud and outgoing woman, “Scary Spice” – and that she was still attempting to work out why it took her so long to leave the relationship.

“I tried to leave seven times, so you can imagine how desperate I was in those 10 years,” she said.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go, I didn’t have my own credit card, I didn’t have a car, I’ve got three kids, I was very on the edge of self-destruction.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Belafonte for comment.

Brown also revealed she is now in a relationship with “someone who’s very kind”.

In 2018, she published a book, Brutally Honest, in which she detailed in part the abuse she allegedly suffered while in a relationship with Belafonte.

This week, she also appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss her new domestic violence campaign.

Anyone seeking help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website.