Mel C has admitted that she’s still surprised at the success of the Spice Girls because she believes that, individually, they are “not special”.

The singer, who was also known as “Sporty Spice” during her time in the chart-topping group, spoke to Annie Mac on her podcast, Changes.

When speaking about her career, she revealed that she and the other Spice Girls often marvel about how well they’ve done.

“We still laugh about it now because we are just so average in so many ways,” she said.

“We’re not special. But we were able to create something really special that so many people could identify with.”

The Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe” in 1996 and continued to dominate the charts until their hiatus in 2000. Since 2007, the group has reunited on several occasions for tours and performances.

“There’s so much about the Spice Girls which you cannot explain,” Mel C – real name Melanie Chisholm – added.

“We were lucky – all the stars aligned. All these great things happened but there’s something unexplainable about the five of us – it’s just magical.

“We have this shared vision – it just gave us this strength and this power.”

The Spice Girls in 1997 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel C shared how confidence in their own abilities helped push them forward in times of crisis.

“For all of my self-doubt or all of my fears, the belief that everybody else had, we had in each other,” she explained.

“It just catapulted us into making people believe that we were going to be in the biggest band in the world. And we were gonna make a movie and that it was going to be a huge success.”