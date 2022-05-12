Metallica’s James Hetfield congratulates fan who gave birth at Brazil concert

Metallica frontman James Hetfield personally called a fan to congratulate her after she gave birth during the band’s concert in Brazil.

Tattoo artist Joice M Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she and her husband attended one of the band’s shows on their six-date South American tour, on Saturday 7 May.

While watching from the handicap area of the stadium, she said contractions began soon after the headliners began their set.

“Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready,” Figueiró told The Washington Post.

According to the new mother, she tried to hold on for as long as she could, but contractions became too strong and she was wheeled to a medical tent.

“It all happened so fast,” she said of the moment, adding that her baby boy was born just as the group was closing with their song “Enter Sandman”.

“Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all the metal structures,” Figueiró wrote on Instagram.

Fan receives phone call from Metallica’s James Hetfield

Shortly after, the couple received a call from Hetfield, which she recorded for her Instagram, telling followers that the conversation lasted seven minutes and she had “no more words”.

“This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield can be heard saying in the clip.

“Oh my God, hi,” Figueiró responds. “I cry.”

Metallica finish their South American tour today (12 May) and begin their US dates on 27 May.