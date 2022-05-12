Metallica’s James Hetfield congratulates fan who gave birth at Brazil concert
Fan was wheeled to the medical tent and gave birth as the band closed the show with ‘Enter Sandman’
Metallica frontman James Hetfield personally called a fan to congratulate her after she gave birth during the band’s concert in Brazil.
Tattoo artist Joice M Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she and her husband attended one of the band’s shows on their six-date South American tour, on Saturday 7 May.
While watching from the handicap area of the stadium, she said contractions began soon after the headliners began their set.
“Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready,” Figueiró told The Washington Post.
According to the new mother, she tried to hold on for as long as she could, but contractions became too strong and she was wheeled to a medical tent.
“It all happened so fast,” she said of the moment, adding that her baby boy was born just as the group was closing with their song “Enter Sandman”.
“Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all the metal structures,” Figueiró wrote on Instagram.
Shortly after, the couple received a call from Hetfield, which she recorded for her Instagram, telling followers that the conversation lasted seven minutes and she had “no more words”.
“This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield can be heard saying in the clip.
“Oh my God, hi,” Figueiró responds. “I cry.”
Metallica finish their South American tour today (12 May) and begin their US dates on 27 May.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies