Michael Barratt death: Nationwide presenter dies aged 94
Lorraine Kelly among those to pay tribute
Broadcaster Michael Barratt has died at the age of 94.
The presenter, who is best known for his work on the BBC show Nationwide, passed away in a hospice on Sunday morning (10 July).
His son Olly Barratt announced the news on Twitter. “We’re very sad to report that our lovely Dad/Husband/Mike/Michael Barratt died this morning,” he wrote. “He was 94.
"He spent his final days being cared for at the wonderful Thames Hospice in Berkshire, surrounded by his family. A life lived to the full." He added.
Barratt began presenting Nationwide when it launched in 1969 and went on to front the show for a further eight years.
The Leeds-born broadcaster was the face of the show, which often reached as many as 10 million viewers.
Prior to working on the show, Barratt worked as a current affairs reporter for the BBC show Midlands Today.
Throughout his career he worked on a range of popular broadcasts including Panorama and Songs Of Praise.
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly is among those to pay tribute online. Commenting on Barratt’s son’s post, she said: "Sad to hear of the death of your dad. Class act."
BBC News journalist Steve Rosenburg also paid tribute on Twitter, citing Barratt as the reason he became interested in news and current affairs.
He was an “unflappable & engaging anchor”, Rosenburg said.
