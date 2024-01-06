Michael Bolton reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Bolton has revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour late last year.

The Grammy-winning 70-year-old pop singer, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, explained he underwent “immediate surgery” and is now “recuperating”. He will be taking a break from live performance.

Writing on Facebook, Bolton said: “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Michael Bolton performing at UNICEF’s Audrey Hepburn Society Ball in 2017 (Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Last year, Bolton released Spark of Light, his first album of original songs co-written by him in almost 15 years.

When The Independent spoke to Bolton in 2013 about his memoir The Soul of it All, he selected the songs he’d play to someone who had never heard him sing.

“It would depend,” he said, “upon whether it was more important for me to play a song I wrote or a song they would know and be more inclined to like. The male response to ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ is much more friendly than the male response to ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’, which they consider a more female-friendly song.

But ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’ is one that I’m more personally proud of, because I am one of the two composers on it, and it’s been played over three million times. It’s a copyright. It’s achieved standard status.

But if I sing a line of ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ you’ll know it’s me, as compared to the Percy Sledge version, which even I considered definitive as a kid and which I eventually got to sing with Percy! It would be one of those two.”