Michael Bublé says he’s ‘close’ to quitting music: ‘I’m not loving it’
Musician said he wasn’t sure if he was ‘brave enough’ to give up his career
Michael Bublé has admitted that he is “not loving” making music anymore and is “close” to quitting.
The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shares four children with wife Luisana Lopilato, the youngest of whom was born in August.
Appearing on Monday’s episode (5 September) of That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé said that he was considering giving up music in order to be a full-time dad.
When Roslin said that she and Bublé “both love what we do”, he replied: “I think I’m not loving it as much as you are. I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad,” he said.
“I have this picture in my head, of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk.”
Returning to the topic later, Bublé said that he didn’t have any friends who don’t have “the same thought” about quitting work to parent.
“I mean, we never do it,” he said. “No one ever really seems to do it. Very few of us are brave enough to say, ‘No, I just want to do this.’”
In November 2016, Bublé and Lopilato announced their eldest son Noah was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. He has since fully recovered.
In 2019, Bublé said that he no longer cared about his career, adding that spending time with his family was his top priority.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies