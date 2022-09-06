Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Bublé has admitted that he is “not loving” making music anymore and is “close” to quitting.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shares four children with wife Luisana Lopilato, the youngest of whom was born in August.

Appearing on Monday’s episode (5 September) of That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé said that he was considering giving up music in order to be a full-time dad.

When Roslin said that she and Bublé “both love what we do”, he replied: “I think I’m not loving it as much as you are. I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad,” he said.

“I have this picture in my head, of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk.”

Returning to the topic later, Bublé said that he didn’t have any friends who don’t have “the same thought” about quitting work to parent.

“I mean, we never do it,” he said. “No one ever really seems to do it. Very few of us are brave enough to say, ‘No, I just want to do this.’”

In November 2016, Bublé and Lopilato announced their eldest son Noah was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. He has since fully recovered.

In 2019, Bublé said that he no longer cared about his career, adding that spending time with his family was his top priority.