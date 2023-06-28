Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men who claim to have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson could bring legal action to the late pop star’s production company after a new hearing.

On Monday (26 June), a panel of three judges on the California Court of Appeal ruled that Wade Robson and James Safechuck have grounds for a legal case against MJJ Productions Inc, after their claims that staff aided Jackson in grooming, sexual abuse and cover-up.

The men both say that they were molested by Jackson when they were children and detailed a number of harrowing allegations in the Dan Reed-directed documentary Leaving Neverland in 2019.

Both men were individually suing the singer’s corporation, but the new ruling suggests that their cases will be combined if and when they reach trial.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson’s company lawyers argued that the company had no legal duty to protect Robson or anyone else from Jackson because it could not control Jackson.

Yet, the court responded that an organisation is not absolved from their duty to protect children from sexual abuse just because it cannot control the actions of the company’s owner.

Safechuck, 45, initially filed his complaint against MJJ Productions Inc and MJJ Ventures Inc in May 2014. Robson, 40, filed his complaint in May 2013.

At the time, their lawsuits were dismissed based on the statute of limitations, a law that sets a time limit for filing charges against someone. However, legislative changes while their lawsuits were undergoing appeal made the claims timely once again, and the cases were returned to the trial court.

Michael Jackson (Getty Images)

Safechuck alleges that after meeting Jackson when he was nine years old in the late 1980s, the sexual abuse began during a trip to Paris in 1988. He claims that the singer demonstrated masturbation before coaching the minor to perform the act himself.

The lawsuit states that Jackson allegedly sexually abused the child hundreds of times between 1988 and 1992, ending when Safechuck was approaching puberty.

In Robson’s case, the lawsuit states that the production company introduced the then-five-year-old to the “Billie Jean” singer in 1987, after he won a dancing competition.

Jackson’s alleged abuse of Robson began in 1990 when Robson, aged seven, was staying at the Neverland Ranch with his family for the weekend.

The lawsuit claims that MJJ Productions Inc staff had witnessed Jackson putting his hand on Robson’s crotch and had allegedly discovered the child and the singer’s underwear on the floor beside the bed.

Michael Jackson (Getty Images)

It is also alleged that MJJ Productions Inc security staff joked that the late entertainer didn’t have any girlfriends “because he likes little boys. He likes little white butts.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Robson for comment. Neither James Safechuck nor MJJ Productions Inc could be reached for immediate comment.

In a joint statement given to TMZ, Robson and Safechuck said: “A sexual abuser’s passing does not deprive his victims of their day in court and, in turn, justice and healing. Michael Jackson is not sued personally in this case – his company is, and his company will have every opportunity to defend itself in the trial.”

They continue: “We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has taken its time and considered all of the facts and applicable law in these cases. We look forward to oral arguments next month and the eventual decision of the Court of Appeal.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)