Katy Perry set to win Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Katy Perry is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The award, which is the MTV VMAs equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, was first awarded to The Beatles in 1984 and has subsequently been won by artists including David Byrne, Madonna and Jackson himself. The award was renamed in Jackson’s honor in 1991.

The star will also perform at this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on September 11 at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

In a statement, Paramount’s President of Music Bruce Gillmer said: “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon.

Katy Perry onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in April 2024. She is now set to receive a major award during the MTV Video Music Awards. ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

Earlier this week, the show was moved back a day to avoid clashing with a presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The VMAs will now air nine days ahead of the release of Perry’s new album, 143. The rollout of the album has been beset with difficulties, with the singer under investigation in Spain over her video for “Lifetimes.”

Some beach sequences in the video were filmed at the dunes of S’Espalmador on the Spanish island of Formentera, which is a protected area of natural beauty.

In a statement, the Balearic Islands’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment said that the production company responsible for the video had failed to request “authorization from the Regional Ministry to carry out the filming.”

Perry, 39, has previously won five VMAs, including Video of the Year for 2011’s “Firework.” ( Capitol Records )

“That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” it added. However, it went on to clarify that they do not consider Perry’s actions a “crime against the environment” but rather an infringement as general photography and filming “can be authorized” in the area.

In response, a label spokesperson for Capitol Records told The Independent: “The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured.

“We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead. Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline.

“Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”