Michael Nesmith death: The Monkees singer-songwriter and guitarist dies aged 78

The Monkees co-founder died at home this morning.

Kevin E G Perry
Friday 10 December 2021 18:04
(Independent)

Michael Nesmith, one of the founding members of The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.

In a statement, his family said: “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

More to follow...

