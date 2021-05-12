Michelle Obama applauds The Weeknd for making an impact by donating millions at the Brit Awards

Michelle Obama applauded Canadian music artist Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd, for his donations to various causes around the world during a virtual appearance at the Brit Awards.

The former First Lady attended the ceremony to announce the International Male Solo Artist award, which she presented to the 31-year-old “After Hours” singer.

“Hey everybody, I am here because I’m so so excited for this year’s winner. He’s made himself into one of the biggest names in music. His songs have been streamed billions of times around the world and thankfully he found his way through that maze to the Super Bowl,” she said.

“He’s made his impact not just on stage and in our earbuds, he’s also donated millions to causes like Covid relief, and black lives matter,” she said.

“He’s helped feed those displaced by violence in Ethiopia, he’s funded assistance for survivors of the explosion in Lebanon. So let’s just say that in a tough year, he’s provided a light that’s pretty blinding and given us all a reason to dance,” Ms Obama said.

In his acceptance speech, the “Starboy” singer thanked his fans and highlighted his love for people who are currently suffering in Ethiopia.

“You are deep in my heart. For everyone watching, please help where you can,” he said.

The singer likewise stunned the crowd with a last-minute virtual performance of his hit single “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Live at The BRIT Awards 2021)

Last month, the artist pledged to donate $1 million (approx £7,21,250) to Ethiopian relief efforts in the midst of continued violence in the country.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he wrote on his social media profiles.